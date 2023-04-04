Apóla Greek Grill Rolls Out Breakfast Bowl

Whether the morning calls for the strength of Zeus or the reasoning of Athena, Apóla Greek Grill is making it easier to start the day right with its new signature Breakfast Bowl.

Starting April 1, fans of the Authentic Greek Gyro can now get a hearty and delicious breakfast option in a bowl. Featuring three scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded cheese and the option to choose chicken, beef and lamb, pork or shrimp for protein, the popular Greek grill will serve the new bowl with a side of fresh salsa to add a zesty flavor at any time of the day.

For those who would prefer breakfast on the go, Apóla also offers its trademark Greek and Basic Breakfast Wraps, including The Firestarter and Zeus’ Favorite, and the Breakfast Pita.

“Breakfast has always been a big seller for us, so we’re thrilled to offer our guests a flavorful new bowl that they can customize to their liking,” says Apóla Co-Founder Yianni Kosmides. “Regardless of when you eat breakfast, it should always be made fresh in-house with healthy and delicious ingredients – and that’s the Apóla way!”

Apóla’s fans flock in for fresh and authentic Greek flavor throughout the restaurant’s various offerings, including numerous proteins and diverse spreads from the original tzatziki to a distinctive spicy hummus. All sandwiches and entrees are customizable, and vegetarians and vegans will be happy to find traditional Greek staples like dolmas, falafel, avgolemono soup and Greek salad on the menu. Apóla also offers its own meatless gyro option that delivers the Greek street food favorite flavor with a vegetarian zing.

Apóla Greek Grill has been featured locally in The Los Angeles Herald, California Telegraph, and on the lifestyle TV show “This is LA.” The emerging restaurant was recently featured on QSR’s “The 40/40 List for 2023: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.”

Apóla Greek Grill has locations in Irvine, Yorba Linda, Anaheim and Riverside with plans to open in Valencia later this year.