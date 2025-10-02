The Appleseed Foundation announced this week the launch of its online Deportation Preparation Manual for Immigrant Families, a free, comprehensive resource that helps families prepare for the complex legal, financial, and emotional challenges of deportation. By answering a few simple questions, families can now generate a customized plan tailored to their circumstances—whether that means setting up guardianship for children, protecting a small business, or securing financial accounts.

The online tool has been designed to provide immigrant families information they can trust in uncertain times. All information in the manual has been gathered and confirmed by experienced attorneys and other experts at top national firms. Families can access the manual without creating an account and their data is not tracked, providing families a safe and anonymous way to get reliable information.

Originally spearheaded by Annette LoVoi in 2010 with initial support from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the manual has long been recognized as an essential resource. The 2025 edition reflects updated policies, best practices, and plain-language guidance contributed by a national network of legal and policy experts, with more than 1,500 pro bono hours donated by top law firms. The manual is different from other resources that focus primarily on knowing your rights or on legal representation – This manual instead focuses on preparation and practical steps families can take in advance to safeguard their children, finances, and assets if a family member may be at risk of deportation.

“This new online format is about meeting families where they are,” said Annette LoVoi, Senior Appleseed Advisor. “By making the manual easier to use, customizable, and private, we’re helping immigrant families protect what matters most and maintain a measure of control in an uncertain world.”

The Deportation Preparation Manual covers critical issues including:

Child custody and guardianship

Bank accounts and loans

Insurance and real estate

Social security and veterans benefits

Tax filings

Business ownership

Coping with the psychological impacts of deportation on children and families

The manual is part of Appleseed’s broader commitment to advancing justice, equity, and consumer protection. Its development has been grounded in extensive research, including collaborations with law firms, policy centers, and advocacy organizations. It continues to serve as an essential tool for legal professionals, community members, and immigrant families seeking to minimize the impact of deportation on their lives.