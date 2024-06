Arby’s legendary, fan-favorite “Beef Week” offer, 5 for $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches, is back this June! Arby’s first introduced this iconic offer more than three decades ago, and it’s back again for a limited time, just in time for National Roast Beef Day on June 12.

The offer will be available for Arby’s Rewards members from June 10-16 when guests order through the Arby’s App or Arbys.com (making it a perfect deal to celebrate Father’s Day this year too!).