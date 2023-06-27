Arby's and Dunkin' Announce Latest Offers Ahead of July 4th

Arby’s and Dunkin’ are rolling out new offers ahead of the Fourth of July holiday this weekend.

Dunkin’ is debuting the following line-up of new offers starting July 1, available exclusively in the Dunkin’ Rewards app.

Free Medium Cold Brew with any purchase, including the newly-returned Salted Caramel Cold Brew.

$2 Dunkin’ Wrap with any drink purchase featuring the Chorizo & Egg or Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wraps.

$2 Medium Iced Coffee.

$3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte.

Arby’s is bringing back a legendary, fan-favorite offer: 5 For $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches from June 26 - July 2 through the Arby’s App. Arby’s first introduced the iconic offer more than three decades ago.