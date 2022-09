KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, and Arby’s, announced a kids’ meal partnership, available now through November. All kids’ meals at participating Arby’s locations will feature a KIDZ BOP branded meal bag and a limited edition KIDZ BOP premium toy, including KIDZ BOP wristbands, a song journal, a popstar sticker pack, CD/Vinyl flyers, concert specs and a SAX-KAZOO.

