Arby’s is teaming up with none other than Happy Gilmore to bring some serious drip to your golf game with the launch of the Birdies & Beef Collection, just in time for golf’s biggest weekend. On April 8th, the brand is unveiling a four piece golf collection designed with nods to Arby’s legendary crinkle fries, curly fries, Jamocha shake, and the iconic classic roast beef sandwich mixed with fun golf icons. It’s the perfect way to spruce up your look for the links or the streets this spring and summer.

Happy Gilmore, a current collegiate golfer, is the face of this new collection. Not only does he have the skills to back up his name, finishing 11th in the Indiana High School state finals before transitioning to collegiate golf, but he also shares a love of Arby’s. After a long round, you can bet he’s heading to Arby’s for a signature Beef N’ Cheddar because when you’re out there crushing it on the course, you deserve a little extra flavor.

Alongside the new merch, Arby’s is excited to announce a limited-time Buy-One-Get-One deal on Arby’s fan-favorite Beef N’ Cheddar sandwich, perfect for fueling up before hitting the course or after enjoying a round with friends. The BOGO Beef N’ Cheddar is available for Rewards members from April 7 – April 13, offering a great way to fuel up during the tournament this weekend.

The Birdies & Beef Collection will elevate your style on and off the course and is inclusive of four signature Arby’s styles. Who cares about your strokes when you look this good?

Arby’s Clubs & Curlies Comfort Polo : From the office to your favorite golf course, rep your Arby’s love in style! Covered in Arby’s legendary crinkle fries, curly fries, and fun golf designs, it’s the ultimate way to let everyone know you’re fresh, crispy, and swing in style.

Arby's Classics Golf Comfort Polo: Whether you're sinking putts or grabbing a bite, this polo is the perfect way to show off your Arby's obsession! Decked out with Arby's legendary crinkle fries, curly fries, Jamocha shake, and the iconic classic roast beef sandwich, this polo is guaranteed to receive golf claps.

Beef Rope Hat: Make a bold statement on and off the course with this must-have adjustable rope hat. Whether you're sinking putts or hitting the town, this hat lets everyone know exactly where your sandwich loyalty lies.

Beef 'N Cheddar Golf Balls: This isn't just a golf ball, it's a guaranteed birdie. Elevate your game with the one and only Arby's Beef 'N Cheddar golf ball, featuring the legendary sandwich stamped right on it. Comes in a pack of three.

“As a lifetime fan of Arby’s, being the face of the Birdies & Beef Collection is a dream come true,” said Happy Gilmore, collegiate golfer. “It’s a mix of the two things I love most, golf, especially during the major tournament, and an Arby’s Beef N’ Cheddar sandwich. Being the face of an Arby’s campaign feels like a hole in one!”

Arby’s has a deep connection to the game of golf, from its history as the official restaurant of the PGA Tour in 2017 to offering Tiger Woods a special booth at the Augusta, GA Arby’s in 2018 where Tiger famously ate every day prior to his 1997 Masters win. During the 2024 U.S. Open, Arby’s even created a custom curly fry headcover for golfer Neal Shipley’s golf bag. Now, with Happy Gilmore’s help to announce the Birdies & Beef Collection, Arby’s is once again making its mark on the sport.

Whether you’re hitting the links or watching the tournament from the couch, The Birdies & Beef Collection will bring flavor to both your game and your wardrobe. To purchase the limited-edition collection, visit https://arbysshop.com/collections/birdies-beef and don’t forget to visit your local Arby’s to enjoy your free Beef N’ Cheddar sandwich today.