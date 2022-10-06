Arby’s Appoints Rita Patel its Next Marketing Chief

Arby’s announced that Rita Patel has been named Brand Chief Marketing Officer.

As CMO, Patel will oversee Arby’s brand strategy, menu, and culinary innovation, as well as advertising and integrated marketing communications. She will report directly to Arby’s Brand President, Jim Taylor.

“Rita has been a key driver of brand marketing and innovation strategy, and I’m thrilled to formally welcome her into this new role at Arby’s,” says Taylor. “This move is a great example of how Inspire is cultivating top talent and supporting them in their career journey.”

Patel joined Inspire Brands in 2020 as Brand Chief Marketing Officer for Buffalo Wild Wings. In this role, Patel strengthened the Buffalo Wild Wings marketing organization, driving strong results for the brand and establishing integrated ways of working between marketing, supply chain, and Buffalo Wild Wings franchisees. Under her leadership, the brand launched successful new menu items like Boneless Bar Pizza, Bird Dawgs, and Saucy Chicken.

Prior to joining Inspire, Patel served as Vice President of Brand Management at Target, where she oversaw the launch of brands like Good & Gather and Everspring, built new capabilities for the organization, leveraged consumer insights, and cultivated a strong understanding of brand purpose. She also previously held roles at Beam Suntory, MillerCoors, and Wrigley.

“Arby’s is a truly differentiated brand with a maverick approach to marketing, and I am excited to work alongside Jim and the entire Arby’s team to bring meaty sandwiches and delightful experiences to our guests,” says Patel. “I’ve learned so much during my time with Buffalo Wild Wings and look forward to applying those learnings in my new role.”

Founded in 1964, Arby’s is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,500 restaurants in nine countries.