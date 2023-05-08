Arby’s Breaks Sales Records with Saudi Arabia Debut

Arby’s opened its first restaurant in Saudi Arabia last week to crazy fanfare, breaking an Arby’s international opening week record for sales.

“Arby’s entry into Saudi Arabia is another exciting milestone for the brands international growth story,” says Michael Haley, president and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands. “We are very pleased with our Dunkin’ collaboration with Shahia Foods and are excited to expand our portfolio and bring our authority in meat quality and flavor to new guests in a rapidly growing region.”

Shahia Foods Limited Company is one of the region’s premier multi-unit restaurant operators and the master franchisee for Dunkin’ in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Saud Abdullah Al Athel, chief executive officer of Shahia Foods Limited Company, has had his eye on bringing Arby’s to the Kingdom given its unique menu and attention to quality. Shahia Foods operates more than 700 Dunkin’ locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Germany, with plans for continued development across all markets.

Arby’s Riyadh menu features 10 high-quality meat stacks made by hand at the restaurant every day. Each stack is specially designed to bring out the best flavors in our meats, with multiple layers of freshly-sliced protein, served warm with melted cheeses, vegetables, sauces and other delicious toppings on toasted buns. Like its menu in the U.S., guests in Riyadh can enjoy a variety of meats, from tender roast beef sliced to order, to beef brisket smoked for many hours over wood fire, to marinated smokey pulled chicken sizzling with flavor. And to complement your stack, Arby’s offers signature sides like seasoned Curly Fries, crispy onion rings and cheese sticks.

Special menu items that can only be found on the menu in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia include a Smoked Brisket Philly, which builds on Arby’s signature beef brisket with the addition of roasted vegetables and melted swiss cheese, and a Smokey Barbeque Chicken sandwich with juicy, pulled chicken marinated to perfection in warm shawarma spices and drenched in Arby’s Smoky BBQ sauce.

Arby’s now operates 180 locations across eight countries outside the U.S., with plans for further growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Southeast Mexico in the coming months.