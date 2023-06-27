Arby's Brings Back 5 for $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches

Arby’s is bringing back a legendary, fan-favorite offer: 5 For $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches. Arby’s first introduced this iconic offer more than three decades ago, and it’s back again for a limited time.
Details below:
- The offer will be available from June 26-July 2, only on the Arby’s App.
- Arby’s signature roast beef is roasted low and slow for 4 hours and served hot and fresh right out of the oven. It’s also sliced to order.
- For the week of June 26, Arby’s is honoring the iconic promotion by offering vintage designed t-shirts on ArbysShop.com. Fans can buy individual t-shirts or can bundle them and receive 5 t-shirts for $5.
