    Arby's Brings Back 5 for $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches

    Industry News | June 27, 2023
    A roast beef sandwich from Arby's.
    Arby's
    The offer will be available from June 26-July 2.

    Arby’s is bringing back a legendary, fan-favorite offer: 5 For $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches. Arby’s first introduced this iconic offer more than three decades ago, and it’s back again for a limited time.

    Details below:

    • The offer will be available from June 26-July 2, only on the Arby’s App.
    • Arby’s signature roast beef is roasted low and slow for 4 hours and served hot and fresh right out of the oven. It’s also sliced to order.
    • For the week of June 26, Arby’s is honoring the iconic promotion by offering vintage designed t-shirts on ArbysShop.com. Fans can buy individual t-shirts or can bundle them and receive 5 t-shirts for $5.
