Arby's Brings Back 5 for $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches

Arby’s is bringing back a legendary, fan-favorite offer: 5 For $5 Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches. Arby’s first introduced this iconic offer more than three decades ago, and it’s back again for a limited time.

Details below:

The offer will be available from June 26-July 2, only on the Arby’s App.

Arby’s signature roast beef is roasted low and slow for 4 hours and served hot and fresh right out of the oven. It’s also sliced to order.