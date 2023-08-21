Arby's Brings Back Buffalo and Hot Honey BBQ Boneless Wings

Arby’s is bringing boneless wings back to the menu in two flavors – Buffalo and Hot Honey BBQ – just in time for fall tailgating season. To make them even more irresistible, Arby’s is offering a stellar deal for a limited time: six boneless wings in either flavor and a small fry for just $5.

The boneless wings feature bite-sized pieces of all-white meat chicken coated in crispy, seasoned breading. The Buffalo sauce made with cayenne pepper creates a recognizable flavor that fans know and love with just the right kick of heat, while Hot Honey BBQ offers a sweet, spicy, and smoky flavor profile made from a combination of honey, guajillo, ancho de arbol and chipotle peppers with a lime puree and natural smoke flavor.

All orders of Arby’s boneless wings are made fresh and sauced and tossed to order, ensuring that each is perfectly coated in saucy goodness every time. Wings are a universal staple during the fall sports season, and with six boneless wings per order, Arby’s boneless wings are the ideal on-the-go meal for tailgating, hosting a watch party or simply satisfying your wing craving.

“We’ve had such a great fan response each time boneless wings have been on our menu, and we know that Buffalo and Hot Honey BBQ are both flavors that our guests crave,” says Ellen Rose, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s. “We have two popular items on the menu that already feature the Buffalo sauce – the Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Slider – and we’re so excited to extend the beloved sauce to our boneless wings while simultaneously bringing the of-the-moment Hot Honey BBQ flavor back to the menu for every boneless wing lover to enjoy.”

Arby’s Buffalo Boneless Wings and Hot Honey BBQ Boneless Wings are available nationwide for a limited time beginning August 21. At just $5 for six boneless wings and a small fry, this is a crave-worthy offer that wing lovers won’t want to miss!