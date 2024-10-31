This Thanksgiving season, Arby’s is showcasing its unique meat expertise by bringing back its beloved Deep Fried Turkey sandwiches so guests can enjoy high-quality, juicy turkey fried to crispy perfection.

Rather than risking DIY deep frying this year’s centerpiece themselves, fans can safely enjoy incomparably moist and flavorful turkey with Arby’s Deep Fried Turkey sandwiches. The lineup includes two mouthwatering varieties: the all-new Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler, which captures the familiar, cozy and quintessential flavors of Thanksgiving, and the returning fan-favorite Deep Fried Turkey Club.

Arby’s new Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler sandwich features thick-sliced deep fried turkey breast piled high with crispy onions, everything seasoning, Swiss cheese, savory Herb Spread, lettuce and tomato on a toasted buttery brioche bun. The Gobbler’s combination of crispy onions, seasonings and Herb Spread brings all the flavors of Thanksgiving without the hassle!

The Deep Fried Turkey Club also includes thick-sliced deep fried turkey breast, but is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. First launched in 2017 and brought back in 2020, this menu item is a guest favorite with devoted fans calling for its return across social media and beyond – and Arby’s is excited to answer their pleas!

“Every year, many risk a fire just to get a taste of the unparalleled deliciousness of deep fried turkey,” said Jeff Baker, Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This year, we invite fans to celebrate the season safely, without compromising on quality, by leaving the frying to the meat experts and enjoying juicy, flavorful Deep Fried Turkey at Arby’s instead!”

Arby’s Deep Fried Turkey sandwiches start at $6.49 and are available now for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.