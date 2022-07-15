Arby's Franchisee Opens Multi-Order Point Drive-Thru in Northern California

After much anticipation, Arby’s legendary roast beef sandwiches and curly fries are now available in Oroville, California.

The legacy chain opened its newest restaurant on July 15, marking the second Arby’s in Butte County and sixth location owned and operated by Fremont-based franchise group, Kang Foods LLC. The group’s newest Arby’s is one of the first in the entire Arby’s system to showcase the brand’s multi-order point drive-thru design.

“We took special care in constructing this brand-new location to ensure it would meet the needs of the Oroville community, so we are thrilled to open our doors and welcome guests to enjoy their Arby’s favorites without even having to leave their car if that’s what they prefer,” says Anoop Kang, CEO of Kang Foods. “As proud partners of the Arby’s brand, we’re confident the restaurant and its unique prototype will be a welcome addition in Oroville, and we’re looking forward to introducing our famous roast beef sandwiches and irresistible sides to new guests in the area.”

In addition to improving guest experience with the debut of the multi-order point drive-thru, the new restaurant’s interior was designed to deliver an enjoyable and welcoming guest experience.

The 2,300 sq. ft. restaurant features 24 seats indoors and 12 on the patio, and its modern design boasts contemporary colors, décor treatments and stylish accents including warm woods, subway tiles, stainless steel finishes, chalkboard graphics, an open ceiling with exposed ductwork, upgraded landscaping and a Nichiha-paneled exterior. Additionally, the new restaurant is supporting the local economy with the creation of 40 jobs.

Unlike most drive-thru restaurants, Arby’s offers a unique blend of quick-serve speed combined with the quality and made-for-you care of fast casual. Famous for its signature sandwiches and crave-worthy sides, Arby’s celebrates the art of Meatcraft by serving a variety of premium meats including limited-time Wagyu, smoked brisket, corned beef, roast turkey and its iconic roast beef, all of which are sliced fresh every day.

The new Oroville Arby’s is located at 680 Oro Dam Blvd. and can be reached by phone at (530) 922-0201. The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.