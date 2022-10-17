Arby's Introduces Bourbon Inspired by Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Arby’s has the meats and is now bringing its smoked meat expertise to bourbon. Inspired by the 13 hour Smoked Brisket sandwich and the limited-edition REAL Country-Style Rib sandwich, Arby’s is introducing a limited-edition Arby’s Smoked Bourbon smoked with the same real woods used to smoke their meats.

Similar to last November’s Arby’s Curly and Crinkle Fry Vodka that was distilled with authentic ingredients to match the flavor profile of Arby’s signature curly and crinkle fries, Arby’s Smoked Bourbon is enhanced with the same smoked flavor as their meats. American oak is smoked in a patented process with hickory, mesquite, and pecan smoke from Sadler’s Smokehouse in Texas – where much of Arby’s finest meats are smoked. The oak is then placed in the bourbon, The bourbon is then WoodCraft finished by placing the smoked wood inside where it is heated and cooled to replicate the variation of temperature through the seasons. The result is a familiar smokiness and bold flavor that all Arby’s fans know and love.

For the ultimate smoked experience, fans can pair the bourbon with Arby’s signature Smokehouse Sandwiches, including the Smoked Brisket and REAL Country-Style Rib sandwiches. The Smoked Brisket features tender 13 hour smoked beef, while the REAL Country-Style Rib has high-quality Texas pork that has been smoked for at least eight hours, both of which are topped with crispy onions, natural cheddar cheese and smoky BBQ sauce.

“After our successful vodka launch last year, we knew we wanted to release another unexpected liquor that our fans of legal drinking age can responsibly pair with our menu items,” says Jim Taylor, President of Arby’s. “Arby’s smoked meats are the cornerstone of our brand, so why not use our expertise to create a delicious smoked bourbon that complements the flavors and enhances the experience of enjoying our Smokehouse Sandwiches?”

“We were thrilled to partner with Arby’s to craft Arby’s Smoked Bourbon,” says Doug Hall, the CEO and co-founder of Brain Brew, the craft distillery where the limited-edition bourbon was expertly crafted. “We take pride in the hours of research, detail and innovation that goes into creating custom bottles of bourbon for our collaboration partners as well as consumers and enjoyed recreating one of Arby’s signature flavor profiles using the same smoked woods that they use at Sadler’s Smokehouse.”

Arby’s Smoked Bourbon will be available exclusively at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com beginning Wednesday, October 19 at noon ET for $60 plus tax. Likely to sell out quickly, there will be a second drop. Consumers that sign up to become an Arby’s member before October 19th, at 11:59PM ET will get early insight into when there will be a second chance to get Arby’s Smoked Bourbon. To elevate the experience even further, fans can also purchase a cocktail smoker with woodchips, shaped like Arby’s iconic brown hat for $50 plus tax. The smoker will complement Arby’s Smoked Bourbon by infusing the cocktail with an added smoky aroma from woodchips, giving users a uniquely delicious bourbon experience.

Arby’s Smoked Bourbon is WoodCraft finished and bottled by Brain Brew Custom WHISKeY, Newtown, OH and is only available for a limited time at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com to residents aged 21+ in CA, CO, FL, KY, NH, NY, and Washington DC. Quantities are extremely limited. Void where prohibited. Adult signature required. 45% ABV (90 proof). Please drink responsibly.