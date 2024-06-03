Arby’s is teeing off Father’s Day by bringing dad’s favorite sport and food together — golf and burgers! To show how Arby’s drives away quick-serve burger competition, it’s introducing the brand-new Arby’s Burger Driver.

Inspired by Arby’s unbeatable burgers, Arby’s Burger Driver is a limited-edition, custom-branded golf club that merges the worlds of premium quality burgers and top-tier golf experiences

For a limited time, fans can visit arbysburgerdriver.com between 10 a.m. ET today, June 3, 2024, and 11:59 p.m. ET on June 9, 2024, to enter to win one of the limited quantity Arby’s Burger Drivers

Not a golfer? No problem! These clubs are the perfect gift for golf enthusiasts, including your favorite golfer dads – sure to be a hole-in-one this Father’s Day!

While the limited-edition clubs themselves aren’t edible, Arby’s chef-inspired Deluxe Burger and Big Cheesy Bacon Burger are the perfect way to kick off or wrap up a day on the course Arby’s Deluxe Burger is thick and juicy, paired with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and a special burger sauce, all piled high on a toasted brioche bun Also served on a toasted brioche bun, the Big Cheesy Bacon Burger combines a thick and juicy patty with six pieces of crispy bacon, plus American cheese, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and a special burger sauce

