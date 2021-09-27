Arby's Introduces Real Country Style Rib Sandwich

Arby’s is officially introducing the limited-edition Real Country Style Rib sandwich for real barbecue lovers across the country. Available now, the sandwich is made from made from real, Country Style pork rib.

Partnering with the legendary Sadler’s Smokehouse in East Texas, the Real Country Style Rib sandwich is made with quality pork rib meat, smoked low and slow for over eight hours over real hickory wood, and topped with melted Gouda, crispy onions, and smoky BBQ sauce.