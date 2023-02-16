    Arby's to Launch $5 Fish Sandwich Combo

    The deal begins February 20.

    This coming Monday, February 20, Arby's will launch a discounted combo of a Crispy Fish Sandwich & Small Fry for only $5.

    • The sandwich features a flaky, panko-breaded white fish filet 
    • Great size for only $5 
    • With 100% sustainably sourced, wild caught whole muscle Alaskan fish 
    • Offer includes: $5 Crispy Fish & Small Fry, valid beginning February 20 for a limited time only 

     

    You can order the $5 Fish & Fry in-person at participating Arby’s or order online for pickup or delivery. 

