Arby's to Launch $5 Fish Sandwich Combo

This coming Monday, February 20, Arby's will launch a discounted combo of a Crispy Fish Sandwich & Small Fry for only $5.
- The sandwich features a flaky, panko-breaded white fish filet
- Great size for only $5
- With 100% sustainably sourced, wild caught whole muscle Alaskan fish
- Offer includes: $5 Crispy Fish & Small Fry, valid beginning February 20 for a limited time only
You can order the $5 Fish & Fry in-person at participating Arby’s or order online for pickup or delivery.
