Arby's to Launch Boneless Wings for Limited Time

Starting on Monday, October 25, Arby’s is bringing the Meats in a whole new way – with the introduction of Boneless Wings for a limited time. Arby’s 100% white meat Boneless Wings are freshly sauced and tossed to order in bold flavors. And because no one actually eats the celery wings usually come with – Arby’s is offering its 6pc Boneless Wings with crinkle fries for a discounted price point of $5.
The bite-sized pieces of all-white meat chicken breast have a crispy, seasoned breading, and are sauced and tossed right when you order in either Classic Buffalo or Hot Honey sauce.
- The Classic Buffalo Sauce uses a cayenne pepper sauce as a base combined with melted butter goodness to create a craveable fusion of a classic flavor with a kick of heat.
- Hot Honey Sauce is made from a mouth-watering blend of honey, lime and smoky flavors with a medley of peppers for just the right mix of sweet and heat!
Whether you like ‘em classic or with a little sweet heat, Boneless Wings are available starting Monday, October 25 at your nearest Arby’s.
