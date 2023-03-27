Arby's Launches King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwiches and Loaded Fries

Sweet or spicy? Thanks to the dynamic duo of Arby’s and King’s Hawaiian, fans can get the best of both worlds. On March 27, Arby’s is introducing three unique items with a perfectly balanced blend of sweet and spicy. The new King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwiches and Loaded Fries have a symphony of saucy, intricate flavor layered into every bite.

The King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwiches are available to enjoy in two options – Crispy Chicken and Beef ‘n Brisket. The King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich is a perfectly balanced blend of opposites: crispy chicken on a soft, sweet King’s Hawaiian bun, covered in sweet and spicy sauce and piled high with cheddar cheese, crispy onions, sweet garlic & dill pickles, lettuce and tomatoes. Meanwhile, the King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Beef ‘n Brisket Sandwich is a deliciously stacked premium sandwich made from 13-hour smoked brisket and thinly sliced roast beef topped with cheddar cheese, sweet and spicy sauce, crispy onions, and sweet garlic & dill pickles on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun.

Arby’s new Loaded Fries bring everything together with gooey delicious flavor in each bite and are the perfect side dish or snack. Drizzled in the sandwiches’ signature sweet and spicy sauce, the protein-packed Loaded Fries are also topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce, diced crispy chicken nuggets and chopped bacon.

“Arby’s launched the deliciously spicy Diablo Dare sandwiches and fries last year, and we wanted to build on that success with new menu items that offer a more complex taste by combining two contrasting yet complementing flavors,” says Rita Patel, CMO of Arby’s. “The interplay of sweet and spicy and soft and crunchy in our King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwiches and Loaded Fries offers fans a harmony of flavors and textures in every bite, proving that opposites really do attract.”

Guests can enjoy Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat dishes beginning March 27 for a limited time. The new King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich starts at $7.19, the King’s Hawaiian Sweet Heat Beef ‘n Brisket Sandwich starts at $7.99 and Arby’s new Loaded Fries start at $5.49.