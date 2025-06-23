Arby’s, the brand known for having the meats, is raising the bar with the launch of its new Cheesesteaks, loaded with a generous portion of thinly- shaved 100% Angus steak and everything fans love about bold, cheesy, meaty flavor— without the disappointment of another boring burger.

Crafted for those craving more from their lunch or dinner, Arby’s Cheesesteaks are built on a foundation of premium quality Angus steak—rich, marbled, and tender, with a robust flavor that embodies the spirit of quality American beef. Each sandwich features a ¼ lb. of thin-shaved Angus steak blended with melted American cheese, topped with a diced bell pepper and onion blend, and finished with a creamy garlic spread on a toasted bun. It’s everything you want in a cheesesteak, done the Arby’s way.

“For anyone who’s ever settled for a mediocre burger, our new Cheesesteaks are the

answer,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “We’re proud to offer a sandwich packed with real steak, melted cheese, and the bold flavors our guests crave. This is comfort food upgraded with the premium meats that make Arby’s stand out from the rest.”

Arby’s Cheesesteaks are now available for a limited time at participating locations

nationwide. Whether you’re looking for a new go-to sandwich or a flavorful way to skip the burger rut, this is the melt-in-your-mouth, meat-forward experience you’ve been waiting for.

Because when it comes to meat, Arby’s isn’t just in the game—we are the game.

Hungry yet? Visit www.arbys.com or an Arby’s location nearest you to enjoy the new mouth Cheesesteak today.