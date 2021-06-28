Arby’s Launches New Kids Meal with All-White Meat Chicken Nuggets

Arby’s is launching a new Kids Meal featuring new all-white meat chicken nuggets, recently released crinkle fries and an Honest Kids apple juice drink.
Just in time for summer, Arby’s created a quality meal that both kids and parents will love, with nuggets that stand apart from the competition, made from all-white meat chicken. The meal includes:
- 4-piece Nuggets: Launching nuggets for the first time ever, Arby’s nuggets are bite-sized pieces of 100% whole white meat chicken in a crispy, seasoned breading, served alongside your choice of dipping sauce.
- Crinkle Fries: Kids can enjoy their nuggets with new crinkle fries, made with accordion-style groves for maximum crispiness, lightly seasoned with fine kosher salt.
- Honest Kids Organic Apple Juice: And to drink? Honest Kids USDA organic certified Apple Juice.
