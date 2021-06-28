    Arby’s Launches New Kids Meal with All-White Meat Chicken Nuggets

    Industry News | June 28, 2021
    Arby’s nuggets.
    Arby’s

    Arby’s is launching a new Kids Meal featuring new all-white meat chicken nuggets, recently released crinkle fries and an Honest Kids apple juice drink.

    Just in time for summer, Arby’s created a quality meal that both kids and parents will love, with nuggets that stand apart from the competition, made from all-white meat chicken. The meal includes:

    • 4-piece Nuggets: Launching nuggets for the first time ever, Arby’s nuggets are bite-sized pieces of 100% whole white meat chicken in a crispy, seasoned breading, served alongside your choice of dipping sauce.
    • Crinkle Fries: Kids can enjoy their nuggets with new crinkle fries, made with accordion-style groves for maximum crispiness, lightly seasoned with fine kosher salt.
    • Honest Kids Organic Apple Juice: And to drink? Honest Kids USDA organic certified Apple Juice.
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more