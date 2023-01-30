Arby's Launches the Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich

Arby’s launched the Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich, doubling down on their meat expertise.

The sandwich features one of the most premium cuts of steak: real 100 percent ribeye.

One of the richest cuts available, ribeye steak naturally has more marbling, which gives the meat more delicious flavor throughout.

Seasoned with traditional steakhouse flavors of salt, black pepper, garlic and thyme, the new ribeye sandwich will be thinly sliced and topped with natural Swiss cheese, crispy onions and creamy garlic aioli on a toasted bun.