Arby’s Launches Toys in Honor of 'National Pet Day'

On Monday, Arby’s is celebrating National Pet Day by launching three new pet toys modeled after some of Arby’s classic menu items. Details below:

Arby’s knows that nearly half of their brand fans nerd out over pets, so they’re introducing new Pet Plushies that come in all shapes, sizes, and squeaks.

Pet owners can choose between the new Roast Beef Sandwich, Arby’s Drink Cup or Arby’s Curly Fry plushie for their four-legged friends.

Beginning Monday, pet parents can head to ArbysShop.com where they can check out these fun, high-quality toys that they can feel good about giving to their furry friends.