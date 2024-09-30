Inspire Brands announced that David Graves has joined the company as Arby’s Brand President.

“We are excited for David to bring his extensive experience to Arby’s,” said Scott Murphy, Inspire Brands Chief Brand Officer. “David has a reputation for quickly impacting sales and transforming brands over time. He is a servant leader with a focus on growing people and delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

“David brings extensive experience and a strong track record of leading transformational success to Arby’s, and I’m very excited about the brand’s future,” said Paul Brown, Inspire Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, David served as the President of Pizza Hut U.S. at Yum! Brands and in various leadership roles at KFC, helping to lead the transformation of both brands’ US businesses during his tenure.

“Arby’s is such an iconic brand, and I am honored to carry its legacy forward,” said David Graves, Arby’s Brand President. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the passionate team at Arby’s and our franchisees to accelerate growth for this great brand.”

Inspire also recently announced Jeff Baker as Arby’s CMO. Jeff returns to Arby’s with prior experience, having previously served as Vice President of Brand Advertising and Content from 2014 to 2018. Jeff has been with Inspire for 11 years, most recently as Vice President of Category Management at Buffalo Wild Wings, where he spearheaded the brand’s culinary and beverage innovation strategy.