Arby’s Offering $1 Kid’s Meals with No Kid Hungry

To support Hunger Action Month during September, Arby’s and the Arby’s Foundation are teaming up with No Kid Hungry to provide one million meals to children in need.

To help as many kids as possible, Arby’s will be offering its new Kid’s Meal for just $1, with each regular meal purchased, from August 22 through September 26. For every Kid’s meal sold, Arby’s will make a donation to the Arby’s Foundation, a long-time partner of No Kid Hungry, to provide kids the food they need to fuel their dreams.

One in six kids currently face hunger nationwide, and the numbers are only growing given the pandemic, with as many as 13 million children in the US living in "food insecure" homes. Arby’s partnership with No Kid Hungry supports efforts to relieve childhood hunger across communities. To learn more about the No Kid Hungry donations, please visit www.nokidhungry.org/onedollar.

The partnership with No Kid Hungry helps parents show their kids the real gift of helping those in need.