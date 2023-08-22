Arby's Partners with Actress Tiffany Haddish to Donate $1 Million Toward School Lunch Debt

Over 30 million students cannot afford their meals after the universal free lunch program expired in the 2022-2023 school year. As we head into the thick of back-to-school season, many children and families have the major concern of school lunch debt top of mind.

This year, the Arby’s Foundation, an organization committed to helping children and communities across the country, and Tiffany Haddish are partnering to make a difference in the lives of children and families across the country by donating $1 million dollars to help relieve school lunch debt.

The first donation will be in Boardman, Ohio, where Arby’s was founded in 1964. The Foundation wants to honor its roots and help elevate the town that ignited the start of the iconic Arby’s brand. Following that, school officials can apply for a donation at foundation.arbys.com/lunchdebt.

Tiffany Haddish came from humble beginnings and is now one of the most popular actresses and comedians of our time. She is passionate about supporting youth, showcased by her foundation, the She Ready Foundation that empowers, supports and encourages children living in the foster care system.