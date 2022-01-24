Arby's Plots Significant Growth in Saudi Arabia

Arby’s today announced an exclusive development agreement with Shahia Foods Limited Company, one of the largest Dunkin’ licensees globally, for significant expansion across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This agreement marks the brand’s first-ever entry into Saudi Arabia and largest expansion into the Middle East to date. The first restaurants are slated to begin opening in late 2022.

Shahia Foods Limited Company is one of the region’s premier multi-unit restaurant operators and the master licensee for Dunkin’ in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Shahia Foods operates more than 500 Dunkin’ locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Germany, with plans for continued development across both markets.

“We are thrilled to expand our strong relationship with Shahia Foods to bring Arby’s premium meat sandwiches to guests across Saudi Arabia,” says Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands. “As a fast-growing region with the potential for hundreds of Arby’s locations, the Middle East is an important cornerstone in the next chapter of the brand’s global expansion. We are confident in Arby’s runway for continued growth across the region and beyond.”

As the largest sandwich drive-thru chain in the United States, Arby’s Fast Crafted® guest experience combines a unique blend of quick-service with the quality and made-for-you care of fast casual. The brand is renowned for its high-quality meat sandwiches with multiple layers of freshly-sliced protein, served warm with melted cheeses, vegetables, sauces and other delicious toppings on toasted buns. Arby’s menu offers a wide variety of proteins – from tender roast beef sliced to order, to beef brisket smoked for many hours over wood fire, to slow-roasted chicken – as well as a lineup of signature sides designed to complement your meal.

“Arby’s differentiated market positioning and convenient guest experience are a perfect complement to our thriving Dunkin’ business,” says Saud Abdullah Al Athel, chief executive officer of Shahia Foods Limited Company. “With a wide variety of delicious, meaty sandwiches served fresh every day, the brand is uniquely positioned to meet local preferences and will resonate strongly with Saudi guests.”

Arby’s currently operates more than 3,500 restaurants globally, including more than 150 locations across Canada, Mexico, Turkey, South Korea, Japan, and Egypt.