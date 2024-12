Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit with Arby’s 2024 holiday merch collection!

From a Christmas Tree Meat Skirt to matching family and dog PJs to Scented Meat Wrapping Paper, there’s something for every meat lover in this new collection.

The merch lineup also includes a Holiday Shaker Set (perfect for making cocktails such as Arby’s tasty Boozy Jamocha Affogato recipe!), an Arby’s Knit Sweater, Knit Scarf, Knit Beanie, Holiday Ice Tray and a Holiday Glass.