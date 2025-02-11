Arby’s is taking indulgence to the next level with the launch of its new Surf & Turf deal, available for a limited time at stores nationwide. Guests no longer need to decide between their craving for a crispy fish sandwich or Arby’s signature Beef ‘N Cheddar. With this offer, guests can mix and match and pair a Beef ‘N Cheddar with their choice of fish sandwich for the perfect balance of land and sea, all at an unbeatable value of $6.99.

The Surf & Turf menu features premium wild-caught Alaskan Pollock fish and Arby’s signature slow-roasted, thinly sliced roast beef, bringing elevated fine dining classics to guests at an affordable price. Plus, Arby’s wild-caught fish is bigger than some of their competitor fish sandwiches, making it the perfect indulgence for seafood lovers.

Arby’s Surf & Turf sandwich lineup features three delicious sandwiches:

Crispy Fish : A crispy flaky filet made from wild-caught fish, topped with tangy tartar sauce and fresh lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

: A crispy flaky filet made from wild-caught fish, topped with tangy tartar sauce and fresh lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun. Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar : Arby’s top-selling sandwich is made with slow-roasted, thinly sliced beef, topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch, all served on a toasted onion roll. This sandwich is the epitome of what Arby’s is known for: quality, roast beef excellence.

: Arby’s top-selling sandwich is made with slow-roasted, thinly sliced beef, topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch, all served on a toasted onion roll. This sandwich is the epitome of what Arby’s is known for: quality, roast beef excellence. Fish ‘N Cheddar: A signature creation combining the same delicious crispy and flaky filet made from wild-caught fish, tartar sauce, and warm cheddar cheese sauce – all served on a toasted sesame seed bun for the ultimate Surf & Turf experience.

“At Arby’s, we’re always looking for ways to offer our customers the best quality at a great value, and with the launch of our new Surf & Turf deal, we’ve done just that,” said Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Baker. “Our guests love our signature Beef ‘N Cheddar and Wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. Now, they can mix and match two of these sandwiches for a great price.”

The Surf & Turf lineup will be available to order for a limited time at your local Arby’s.