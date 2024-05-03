Just in time for the Kentucky Derby, Arby’s released a limited-edition sauce inspired by everyone’s favorite horse this year—Chardonneigh’s Horsey Sauce.

Chardonneigh’s Horsey Sauce is a crisp, tantalizing twist on Arby’s Horsey Sauce, subtly infused with Chardonnay flavoring for cowboys and city girls alike.

The sauce comes in a sophisticated frosted glass wine bottle and features the silhouette of a majestic horse in mid gallop.

The sauce officially launched on May 2 and will be available for a limited time, only at arbys.com/chardonneigh for $16.