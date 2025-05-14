Barbecue season is here, and with National Barbecue Day on May 16, Arby’s is suiting up in style. Today, the brand is launching the 13 Hour Drip Fit, a limited-edition outfit designed in collaboration with cult-favorite brand Chain, crafted at the intersection of design and function as the crisp button-down shirt and matching shorts are made out of napkins and engineered to keep your real outfit safe from the saucy glory of real barbecue. The 13 Hour Drip Fit is launching as a part of the brand’s new BBQ line up of irresistible, premium barbecue sandwiches with the iconic AC Barbeque. The Quarter Pound Brisket and Quarter Pound Pulled Pork sandwiches offer an authentic barbecue experience, as they are both smoked to perfection, over the course of thirteen and six hours, ensuring the flavor and quality of the meat melt in your mouth and burst with flavor. And the 13Hour Drip Fit will be there to catch all the saucy and juicy goodness.

The 13 Hour Drip Fit is a playful yet practical nod to the kind of barbecue that demands a little extra protection. Authentic barbecue takes time to perfect, thirteen hours to be exact. Over the course of those hours, the meat smokes and ruminates to create a melt in your mouth experience with every bite. That is why Arby’s smokes their brisket for thirteen hours, to elevate the barbecue eating experience. After those thirteen hours, however, the meat becomes tender and dare we say…drippy. This outfit was created for anyone who wants to protect their clothes from the goodness of real barbecue. Whether you are posted up at the grill or elbow-deep in brisket, it’s the ultimate summer uniform for meat lovers who aren’t afraid to get messy.

“With the 13-Hour Drip Fit, we wanted to bring the slow-smoked swagger of our BBQ to life in a way you can wear. Made entirely from napkins, it’s fashion that says, ‘I came hungry,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s.

“We know the risks to a great fit when you love barbecue,” Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer said. “AC Barbeque is all about enjoying the barbecue experience with great flavors and delicious meats. That is why we partnered with Arby’s to unveil these new sandwiches, because they know the value of quality meats. With the 13-Hour Drip Fit, we’re now able to enjoy our saucy goodness on mouthwatering meat, without the risk of a wardrobe malfunction.”

Arby’s new 13-Hour Smoked Brisket Sandwich and the 6-Hour Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich joined the Arby’s menu in April. Both sandwiches are crafted with real slow-smoked meats and bold flavors as they are topped with Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer’s AC Barbecue. They’re as delicious as they are unapologetically messy.

The 13 Hour Drip Fit will make its official debut on May 14 on 13hrdripfit.com, for a limited time while supplies last. Stay saucy.