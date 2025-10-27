Arby’s is once again giving fans something to be thankful for. The brand’s beloved Thanksgiving-inspired menu is back, featuring crispy, juicy Deep Fried Turkey sandwiches made with premium meats and a brand-new dessert that tastes like a slice of pie in every sip.

Back by popular demand, Arby’s Deep Fried Turkey lineup delivers all the flavor of a holiday feast, allowing it to be Thanksgiving every day with Arby’s — no carving required:

Deep Fried Turkey Gobbler – The ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich, piled high with a quarter pound of thick-sliced Deep Fried Turkey, crispy onions, melty Swiss cheese, savory stuffing, tangy cranberry spread, and mayo on a toasted sub bun.

– The ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich, piled high with a quarter pound of thick-sliced Deep Fried Turkey, crispy onions, melty Swiss cheese, savory stuffing, tangy cranberry spread, and mayo on a toasted sub bun. Deep Fried Turkey Club – A hearty quarter pound of thick-sliced Deep Fried Turkey, made from premium cuts, topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce, and creamy mayo, all served on a toasted sub bun.

– A hearty quarter pound of thick-sliced Deep Fried Turkey, made from premium cuts, topped with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce, and creamy mayo, all served on a toasted sub bun. Apple Pie Shake – A sweet new addition to the seasonal lineup, this shake blends apple pie flavor with baked green apples and warming spices, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The return of Deep Fried Turkey has become a fan-favorite tradition, with guests eagerly awaiting its annual comeback. This year’s lineup captures all the cozy, comforting flavors of the season — with the convenience, premium ingredients, and bold flavor only Arby’s can deliver.The Thanksgiving menu is available for a limited time at participating Arby’s locations nationwide while supplies last. To find your nearest location, visit www.arbys.com/locations/.