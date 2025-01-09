Starting on January 13, the week most people break their resolutions, Arby’s is launching a “New Year, Same You” menu – the only menu designed to help you cheat on your goals without the judgement from your friends and family. In select locations across the country, you can go ahead and order your favorite indulgent classics as “healthier” alternatives so you can tell your friends and family you’re sticking to your resolutions… when you’re really not. Your receipt will even help you tell the tale.

Check out the swaps:

Double Beef ‘N Cheddar → “Salad with Dressing”

→ “Salad with Dressing” Jamocha Shake → “Green Smoothie”

→ “Green Smoothie” Crinkle Fries → “Steamed Vegetables”

So, go ahead—order that “salad,” take a bite of those “steamed vegetables,” and enjoy some much needed reprieve, courtesy of Arby’s.