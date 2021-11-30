Arby’s Unveils New Merch Collection for the Holidays

The holidays are here, and for those looking for a festive and tasty way to celebrate the season, Arby’s is launching its holiday merch collection, available on arbysshop.com. The line features returning classics, some festive, updated items, and an all-new holiday inflatable to bring the spirits of Arby’s to your outdoor decorations.

Available 12/1

NEW Festive Inflatables: Add the perfect touch to your holiday decorations with a giant inflatable Beef ‘n Cheddar combo. If you’ve ever wanted a giant Beef n’ Cheddar and Curlies in your front yard, the brand-new Arby’s inflatable is for you. This decoration stands at 5 feet x 6 feet, and is sure to make everyone on your block jealous (and hungry).

Available 11/30

NEW Matching Christmas PJs for the Family and Pups: When just loving Arby’s isn’t enough, show it off head-to-toe with the new PJ set for the whole family. These hooded PJs not only have a zipper, but a festive Arby’s pattern as well. They come in a variety of sizes — some for adults, teens, and pups.

NEW Seasons Meatings Glassware: The exclusive “Season’s Meatings” glassware will complement any and all dining occasions. With a retro-style design, these glasses are like those vintage Arby's holiday glasses in your grandma's cabinet, with none of the dust. Perfect for egg nog and holiday cocktails.

UPDATED Smokehouse Wrapping Paper: Make your gift-giving a lot tastier with this extremely meaty smoke-scented wrapping paper. That's right, Arby’s put a meat print on gift wrap. It looks (and smells) good enough to eat, but please don't do that.

Christmas Tree Meat Skirt: Lay your presents on the tastiest tree skirt this holiday season with a Meat Mountain-inspired design – it’s the ultimate surprise under the tree.