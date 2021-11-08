Arctic Circle Restaurants Opens Location with Kitchen United

The Arctic Circle Restaurant chain, one of the western United States’ oldest and most successful businesses, is partnering with Kitchen United in Scottsdale, Arizona to offer delivery and fulfillment of its food. The new location is set to open for pickup and delivery at Kitchen United MIX on 7127 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arctic Circle’s new Scottsdale location will serve a limited menu featuring the restaurant’s signature Black Angus Beef, 100% Real Alaskan halibut, salads, Above the Rim milkshakes, fries, onion rings and Original Fry Sauce.

“We’re thrilled to offer the Scottsdale community the same brand of high-quality burgers, salads, shakes and fries made famous over the last 70 years,” says Kasey Christensen, president of Arctic Circle. “Our partnership with Kitchen United allows burger enthusiasts in Maricopa County to conveniently order online for pick-up or delivery.”

Arctic Circle boasts 70 restaurants total — 37 in Utah, 26 in Idaho, two in Oregon and two in Wyoming, with single locations in Washington, Nevada and Arizona. Kitchen United operates six virtual, or “ghost,” kitchen centers in Scottsdale, Arizona; Pasadena and San Jose California; Chicago; and Austin, Texas.

“We’re excited to have Arctic Circle join Kitchen United MIX in Scottsdale, Arizona,” said Kitchen United Chief Business Officer, Atul Sood. “Kitchen United’s turnkey solution powers popular and reputable restaurant brands like Arctic Circle to serve an entirely new audience opting to ‘dine’ outside the traditional four walls of a brick-and-mortar.”



Guests can order Arctic Circle for to-go or delivery online at KitchenUnited.com. GrubHub and DoorDash will also offer Arctic Circle for pickup or delivery at a later date.