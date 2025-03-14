The International Franchise Association (IFA) recently named Stephen and Richelle McCabe, owner of the Aroma Joe’s in Indiana, Pennsylvania, as a 2024 Franchisee of the Year. The McCabes were honored at the 65th IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator. The IFA Franchisee of the Year awards are given to the top franchisees from IFA member brands across industries from around the country and the world.

Their Indiana, Pennsylvania location is the 4th location in the state, which is an emerging market for the handcrafted beverage franchise. Nathaniel Bennett, the development agent that nominated them said, “Steve and Richelle have prioritized treating each guest like a friend and creating an inviting atmosphere that has helped them build genuine connections. Their community engagement goes far beyond business; they have formed meaningful relationships, earning trust and loyalty from those they serve.”

“Franchisees of the Year represent the very best of franchising,” said Matt Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “They embody the American Dream, create economic opportunity, serve their communities and show what it means to go into business for yourself, but not by yourself. We are proud to recognize Stephen and Richelle McCabe with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and we salute their tireless efforts to lift up all those they serve.”

The Franchisee of the Year awards recognize leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Scarborough, Maine with 121 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York, Aroma Joe’s is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature AJs RUSH Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served in a friendly and upbeat environment. Aroma Joe’s is positively impacting people with passion, caring and a commitment to excellence throughout every shop and community. For more information and for franchising opportunities visit: aromajoes.com.

There are approximately 830,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing nearly 9 million direct jobs and generating over $896 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.