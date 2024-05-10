Aroma Joe’s announced that current Chief Operating Officer Dave Tucci has now been named President and will retain his title of COO. CEO Loren Goodridge will now focus on his continued role as Development Agent, Franchisee and Shareholder. Goodridge joined Aroma Joe’s Franchising LLC in 2012 and became the first franchisee for the brand in 2013 before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2018. Goodridge is currently the franchisee of 11 Aroma Joe’s locations in the Northeast.

“Working with the founders of Aroma Joe’s to build and expand this brand for the past 12 years – and reach the amazing milestone of 100 locations in 2023 – has been an amazing accomplishment,” says Goodridge. “The brand truly spreads positivity in every community and I look forward to being a continued part of this growth.”

Dave Tucci joined Aroma Joe’s in January 2021 as the Director of Franchise Development and Operations. In January 2022, Tucci transitioned to the COO role. Prior to his time with Aroma Joe’s, Tucci served as the Development Agent for Firehouse Subs in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine.

“This is an exciting time at Aroma Joe’s Franchising as we position ourselves for our next phase of growth,” says Tucci. “Over the last year of shadowing Loren, I’ve learned from the best and am ready to chart a path of continued future expansion.”

Goodridge will serve as an ongoing advisor for the foreseeable future and has been appointed “Managing Member.” There will not be a CEO position in place at this time.

Industry veteran Tom Coba will also join Aroma Joe’s team as an advisor to the leadership team and shareholders. Coba has worked in executive positions at McDonalds, Dunkin’ and Subway.