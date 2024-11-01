Aroma Joe’s is recognizing Veterans Day on November 11 with a FREE 24-ounce beverage of any kind for all veterans. This offer will be accepted at all locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut.

Aroma Joe’s is also grateful to its own veteran franchisees, including former CEO Loren Goodridge, who still owns and operates multiple locations, and Johnny Ahern. Johnny shares more here about his veteran to franchisee experience. Aroma Joe’s will be recognized as one of Entrepreneur’s 2024 Top Franchises for Veterans in the November 12 issue and VetFran has given Five Stars to Aroma Joe’s for its work with veteran entrepreneurs. Aroma Joe’s offers a reduced franchise fee to veterans and active members of the United States military. The regular franchise fee is at least $500,588, and the reduced franchise fee is $12,500 for veterans and active military members with an honorable discharge.