Arthur Treacher’s Adds Off the Hook Items to Menu

Arthur Treacher’s, the seafood favorite founded in 1969 known for its hand-dipped fish, chicken and shrimp, announced it will expand its menu to include items from Off the Hook, a Louisiana quick-casual dining concept focused on serving authentic Cajun recipes.

This announcement comes at a time of rapid expansion for both brands. Nathan’s Famous, the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced earlier this year the addition of Arthur Treacher’s to the brand’s portfolio as a virtual ghost kitchen concept, with plans to roll out nationwide in the coming months. Off the Hook currently has three locations across south Louisiana with three additional locations in development.

“Off the Hook is thrilled to work with brands such as Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s. We are excited to continue our expansion and share the Cajun food and culture that makes our home special,” says Paxton Moreaux, Director of Operations, Off the Hook.

Off the Hook is known for its homemade, authentic Cajun recipes featuring fresh ingredients and locally sourced Gulf seafood. Arthur Treacher’s will feature two signature Off the Hook recipes, Seafood Gumbo and Crawfish Etoufee, to complement its Fish n’ Chips, Boom Boom Shrimp, and other fish and chicken offerings.