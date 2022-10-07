Artichoke Basille’s Pizza to Open New Store in New Brunswick

Long-standing establishment Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, known for its classic slices and pies, will open a new location in New Brunswick in early 2023, expanding its growing franchise with its next New Jersey restaurant. Located at 104 Easton Avenue, and taking over the former Jimmy’s Pizza and Grill, Artichoke Basille’s New-York style pizzeria will open the doors to Rutgers students and New Jersey residents as part of a 2018 statewide deal with franchisees and loyal customers Premal and Leela Shanghvi.

The incoming New Brunswick location will be 1000 square feet featuring a New York-inspired interior design with both countertops and bar stools to tie in the casual atmosphere of Rutgers University campus. Classic NYC Artichoke location design elements, including mosaic floor tiles and an antique tin ceiling, will transport customers to Artichoke’s iconic original East Village location and add to the authenticity of the New Jersey establishment.

“It’s an amazing location,” says Premal Shanghvi. “I’m honored to be taking over the responsibility of the Jimmy’s Pizza and Grill location. It’s served the Rutgers students well for over forty years, and Artichoke Basille’s Pizza hopes to serve them for as long a time as Jimmy and his family did. As a proud graduate of Rutgers University, I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be back here, The new location is just a block from College Avenue on the main campus, so we’re excited to be able to give the student body a taste of New York and really become a staple of the community.”

Founded by fourth-generation pizzaiolos, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza established their first location in New York City’s East Village in 2008, and the city’s late-night dining scene (and pizza scene in general) hasn’t been the same since. Revelers and pizza lovers lined up at all hours for a taste of their now-legendary Artichoke Pizza, and since then, more than a dozen additional locations have opened across the country.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza has been featured on The Tonight Show, Rachael Ray, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Chew with Mario Batali, and write-ups in The New York Times, The New York Post, New York Magazine, and US Magazine. The massive slices and whole pies have also garnered praise from celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Keith Richards, Rachael Ray, Jay Leno, among other celebrities who are often spotted at Artichoke locations across the country.