Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Opening Second Phoenix Store

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is expanding its stake in the Arizona market with a second Phoenix store, bringing the state’s footprint to three locations. The newest restaurant will be located at 21001 North Tatum Blvd, Suite 40-1365 in the Desert Ridge Marketplace, situated next door to the highly-trafficked Copper Blues Live comedy and music venue. The restaurant is slated to open its doors in late summer and will join a robust mix of popular entertainment establishments, premier retail stores, and other dining establishments such as Islands and Yard House.

The 3,510 square foot restaurant and 1,000 square foot patio will reflect the complex’s trendy atmosphere weaved in with Artichoke Basille’s classic ambiance; antiqued tin ceilings, and exposed brick walls, but with the modern flair of two garage doors – one leading to the outdoor patio and the other situated over the full service bar. The large “inside-out” rectangle bar will serve various wines and cocktails along with 12-16 beers on tap. The famed food menu will feature Artichoke’s signature pizzas including the namesake Artichoke Pie and unconventional Crab Pie alongside classic NYC-style pizzas like Margherita, Pepperoni, and Meatball. Sandwiches and desserts will also be on the menu, in addition to some lighter options like fresh salads.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our third Arizona location and to be expanding our reach throughout the bright and vibrant community in Phoenix, especially within a complex that has many options for visitors to enjoy,” says Francis Garcia, co-founder of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza. “We have full confidence that our Arizona franchisees will continue doing the great work of spreading Artichoke magic across the state of Arizona.”

The Arizona franchisees currently operate two locations in Tempe (1120 Baseline Rd.) and Phoenix (6031 N 16th St) and are the franchisees responsible for the concept’s statewide expansion. Ron Marino of the franchisee group has owned and operated restaurants and bars throughout Los Angeles for nearly two decades, with his industry experiences and expertise translating to successful franchising in the desert state.

“What attracted us most to opening our third Arizona location in the Desert Ridge Marketplace was the diverse demographic that the premier entertainment and shopping complex draws in,” says Marino. “We are especially excited to be located next door to our friends at the prominent Copper Blues Live venue and across the way from AMC 18 Theater. We look forward to catering to the late-night crowds from these venues and introducing more Arizonans to what Artichoke Basille’s Pizza is all about.”

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza currently operates 16 locations nationwide in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona and California, with units in varying stages of development across the country.