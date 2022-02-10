Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Opens Third New Jersey Location

Famed authentic New York pizza concept, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, has announced the Grand Opening for its third New Jersey location in Jersey City on Friday, February 18 at 12pm. Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, one of the nation’s leading New York-style pizzerias known for its authentic New York slices and pies, is located at 246 Bay Street in Jersey City and is the third of five franchised stores slated to debut across New Jersey as part of a deal penned in 2018 with franchisees Premal and Leela Shanghvi.

To kick off the new location, Artichoke Basille’s will be offering a deal on February 18 where the first 100 customers can cash in on an exclusive deal that includes two massive pizza slices, a drink, and an Artichoke t-shirt for $25. 20% of all sales on Grand Opening day will be donated to the Jersey City Free Public Library, a Jersey City organization that provides residents, students, and employees with free community resources and programs as well as access to their expansive collections.

Off the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza, the franchised Jersey City location is 800 square feet, and offers both dine-in and takeout. The restaurant’s interior features ambient brick walls preserved from the 1880’s as well as classic NYC design elements like an antique tin ceiling and mosaic floor tiles, paying homage to Artichoke’s original outpost. The menu stars Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and larger than life whole pies in eight varieties, including signature styles like the namesake Artichoke Pie described as an artichoke dip turned pizza made with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella, and pecorino romano cheese. Guests can also indulge in the unique Crab Pie made with crab sauce and fresh mozzarella with surimi stuffing or the Staten Island Pie filled with meatballs, cooked tomato sauce, red onions and ricotta cheese. Classics like the Margherita, Pepperoni or Meatball Pie will also be available.

“As longtime fans, Leela and I are thrilled to bring the larger-than-life slices and culture of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza that we fell in love with to diners in Jersey City,” says Premal Shanghvi. “ We’re also proud to include the Jersey City Free Public Library in our Grand Opening celebration in support of the organization’s free educational and employment resources. The Grand Opening should be a fun-filled day and we’re excited for the opportunity to meet new guests and neighbors in the Jersey City community while supporting a worthy cause.”

"We are delighted to learn that Artichoke Basille’s Pizza shares the same mission and values as the Jersey City Free Public Library," says Library Director Terry B. Hill. "For over a century, we have strived to promote lifelong learning and cultivate equity in our community. We are the heart of Jersey City, and we are committed to providing patrons and residents with a wide array of programming and resources to contribute to learning and success." Hill continues, "Thank you to Premal and Artichoke Basille’s Pizza for allowing us to be a part of your special day, and welcome to the neighborhood."

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos. Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique like artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, and ricotta. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, but instead cooked to perfection in a more traditional deck oven. Their award-winning pizzas have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on The Rachael Ray Show, Fox & Friends, The Nick Cannon Show, late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series, Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza currently operates 16 locations nationwide in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona and California, with units in varying stages of development across the country. To learn more about franchising and stay up-to-date with the latest Artichoke Basille’s Pizza happenings, visit www.artichokepizza.com and follow the brand @ArtichokePizza on social media.