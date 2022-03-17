Asian Box Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Limited-Time Meal Deal

Asian Box, the popular west coast fast-casual chain known for its 100% gluten-free Asian-inspired street food, is celebrating its 10th anniversary throughout the month of March with a limited time meal deal featuring its best-selling BOX, The Workout Box and a house-made drink for $10. In addition, for the entire month of March, Asian Box will be throwing a party at each of their eight locations, with chances for guests to win free Box meals, a variety of other giveaways, and samplings of delicious menu offerings.

Asian Box was founded in 2012 by husband-wife chef duo Grace Nguyen and Chad Newton, along with restaurateur, Frank Klein. Their mission was to make delicious, health-conscious, authentic Asian food accessible to everyone, with an unwavering commitment to sustainability through its use of locally-sourced, pesticide and hormone-free produce and meats and compostable packaging made from renewable sources in an effort to lessen the impact on the environment.

Recent menu additions are also cause to celebrate, with a variety of delicious curry options joining the fresh menu line-up, directly inspired by the requests of Asian Box customers. Created by chef Nguyen, all of the culinary offerings at “The Box” have been largely influenced by generations of her family’s own recipes and cooking style that reflects the brand’s steadfast “fresh is best” food philosophy.

In 2019, Asian Box veteran Chuck Imerson took the reins, becoming CEO of the rapidly growing concept. Shortly thereafter, Imerson faced the challenge of successfully leading the company through the trials of the pandemic, while simultaneously charting a course for growth for the brand.

With eight locations in northern and southern California, the company is set to open an outpost in the San Francisco Airport (SFO) in spring 2022, with additional expansion plans on the horizon.

“The last two years have been a true test of everyone’s spirit and our industry was hit hard with challenges unlike any we’d ever faced,” says Imerson. “To say I am proud of our team and their commitment to our customers is a huge understatement. Celebrating this milestone anniversary is a testament not only to the strength of our team, but to the brand as a whole, and we are energized for what’s to come with our new locations and how we will continue to find new ways to serve our customers and the communities in which we operate.”