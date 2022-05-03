Asian Box Starts Construction on San Francisco Airport Location

Asian Box, the popular west coast fast-casual chain known for its 100% gluten-free Asian-inspired street food, announced today construction is underway for their first restaurant in San Francisco International Airport (SFO) located in Terminal G. The new restaurant will be the second location in San Francisco, joining the popular Chestnut Street location. This brings the total number of Asian Box restaurants to nine, with the others located across northern and southern California.

“With travel ramping back up and an energized need for meaningful experiences, we hope that bringing Asian Box to the SFO airport will provide travelers with just that,” says Chuck Imerson, CEO of Asian Box. “A locally sourced customizable meal that makes eating 100% gluten free accessible and tasty whether you are racing to your connecting flight or have time to spare, our options are healthy and travel well in our environmentally friendly packaging.”

The SFO Terminal G Asian Box location will be the first to serve breakfast, including items like the Breakfast Banh Mi, a breakfast version of their popular Banh Mi Sandwich. The airport location will also offer a Brunch Box, a variety of grab-and-go menu items, as well as their full lunch and dinner menu with Chef’s Signature Boxes and Create Your Own options, including the famous Chef Gracie’s Grandmas Pho.