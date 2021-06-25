Atlanta-Based Queso Shop Relocates to Toco Hills Neighborhood

The Queso Shop – a takeout taco and queso concept from the team behind Yumbii and The Queso Truck – is relocating from its existing space on Liddell Drive to Toco Hills at 2907 North Druid Hills Rd, next door to Yumbii Toco Hills. Featuring a self-serve ordering kiosk with a window for tacos, the new, 1000-square-foot space will open this fall for online ordering, delivery and walk-up service with a menu of favorites: queso, tacos, quesadillas, salsas, sides, rotisserie chicken, handmade churros and more. The last day open for The Queso Shop's existing location on Liddell Drive will be June 30.

The Queso Shop’s approachable menu boasts a selection of queso-friendly favorites, like Carne Asada Tacos with cilantro, onion & salsa roja; Pork Belly Quesadillas with jack cheese, onion & salsa verde; and healthy-ish items like Mexican Chopped Salad with chopped kale, avocado, radish, pumpkin seed, cilantro, blackened corn, queso fresco & avocado-lime crema.

A Mexican Rotisserie Chicken Family Meal is available daily after 4pm, while supplies last, to serve groups of three to four featuring a whole Mexican-spiced Rotisserie Chicken served with flour tortillas, choice of two sides, salsa verde, chips & queso. The beverage menu features to-go margarita mix and other non-alcoholic beverages. A Surfer’s Burrito is filled with tots, queso, charro beans, pico, guacamole & crema and Loaded Crispy Tots or Nachos are served with queso, choice of protein, charro beans, pico, guacamole & crema.

The Queso Truck was first introduced in 2017 in Los Angeles before making its way to Atlanta in 2019. Carson Young helped launch Atlanta’s food truck movement when he founded Yumbii’s first food truck in 2010. In 2017, he opened Yumbii’s first brick-and-mortar location in Brookwood Hills, and since then, the restaurant has received an outpouring of accolades, including The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s “Best of the Big A,” Atlanta Magazine’s “50 Best Tacos in Atlanta” and Creative Loafing’s “Readers’ Choice for Best Food Truck." Today, Young operates two Yumbii storefronts (Brookwood Hills and Toco Hills), the Yumbii truck and The Queso Truck, with plans to open additional Yumbii locations.

Designed by Atlantan Lindsay Denman, the new space will mimic the same California-cool aesthetic from Yumbii’s storefronts while tying in The Queso Shop’s bright and cheery color scheme of pink, orange, green and black.

The beloved brand's well-known and brightly painted food trucks will continue to pop up all over the city.