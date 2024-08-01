Atomic Wings is experiencing a wave of growth and momentum as it heads into the second half of 2024. With three new openings in July alone, the company is well on its way to achieving its aggressive expansion goals. New locations in Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Champaign, Illinois; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota — all opening in July — mark the beginning of a busy schedule for the popular chicken wing chain.

These openings will set the stage for a series of launches throughout the remainder of 2024, including new restaurants in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in September; Williamsburg, Virginia, in October; Fairview Heights, Illinois, in November; and New York City in December. By the end of the year, Atomic Wings plans to double its size, reaching 30 restaurants by January 1, 2025. This growth trajectory is set to continue with the aim of operating 60 locations in 2025 and 120 by 2026.

A significant driver of this rapid expansion is the success of Atomic Wings’ area representative model. Mike Domico, vice president of franchise development, is also an area representative in Missouri.

“What attracted me to join the Atomic Wings team as an area rep, as well as at the franchisor leadership level, was two things,” Domico said. “The food — the quality, the flavors, the menu is unmatched — and the franchisee/franchisor relationship. Both of these had to be right for me, and when I first sat down with Zak [Omar], our CEO, I tried the food and was convinced. And then, we talked in depth about the franchisee/franchisor relationship. Atomic Wings is a franchisor led by franchisees. We walk the walk every day, paying the same bills as our franchisees. Supporting them in their growth and success is our primary focus and that is something we won’t waiver on.”

Innovation continues to be a cornerstone of Atomic Wings’ strategy. In the latter half of 2024, the company is planning two significant product launches as part of its ongoing focus on being the leader in the wing space. Notably, Atomic Wings is testing an addition to its alcohol menu and exploring the potential of spiked milkshakes.

The remainder of the year promises to be a period of strategic growth and innovation for Atomic Wings. As it expands into new markets and introduces exciting new products, the company remains committed to maintaining the high quality and strong franchisee support that have been key to its success.

Looking ahead, Atomic Wings is targeting Wisconsin and Michigan to find the right area representatives for these territories. Fully covering the Midwest has been the company’s largest priority, given the existing support system and operational efficiencies already in place with current locations.

With a strong start to 2024 and a clear strategy for continued growth, Atomic Wings is well on its way to achieving its ambitious expansion goals and further solidifying its position as a leader in the competitive chicken wing industry.