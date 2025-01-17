Atomic Wings, the fast-growing chicken wing franchise renowned for its authentic New York-style Buffalo wings, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth and innovation in 2024. With 22 units now open across the U.S. and a strong pipeline of development, Atomic Wings is well on its way to achieving its ambitious expansion goals, aiming to open 30-34 units by the end of 2025.

“What’s been exciting for us is seeing Atomic Wings expand beyond our traditional New York market,” said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. “In 2024, we entered new states like Texas, Minnesota, Indiana, South Dakota and Illinois. It’s been incredible to watch our product cross borders and resonate with customers nationwide.”

Highlights from this year include the openings of:

● Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Atomic Wings debuted its first South Dakota location on July 23, led by area representatives Eric and Stefanie Engelstad. This milestone marked the beginning of a larger Midwest expansion.

● Champaign, Illinois: On August 29, Atomic Wings opened its first Illinois location on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. This location, spearheaded by Kavita Venkatesh, represents the brand’s commitment to serving diverse markets and engaging local communities.

● Virginia Beach, Virginia: Atomic Wings will close the year with its first Virginia location, set to open on December 15. Franchisees Timir Patel, Pritul Patel, Vishal Dave and Hiren Patel are leading this development, with plans to expand further in Virginia and North Carolina.

In addition to its growth, Atomic Wings earned national recognition, securing the No. 1 spot for traditional Buffalo wings and No. 4 overall on Tasting Table’s “Top 15 Fast Food Wings” list.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized for the quality and authenticity of our wings,” said Omar. “This award underscores our dedication to excellence in every bite and our commitment to leading the wing category.”

The brand also celebrated local success, with its Greenfield, Indiana, location being named “Best Wings” in Hancock County.

Atomic Wings also continued to innovate with new menu offerings in 2024. The standout product of the year, Nashville Hot Chicken, officially launched on December 9. The lineup includes:

● Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders: Crispy tenders sauced in Nashville Hot Sauce and finished with a signature dry rub for bold, smoky heat.

● Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, topped with coleslaw, Awesome Aioli and pickles on a brioche bun.

“The customer feedback has been phenomenal,” said Michael Harmon, vice president of operations. “Our Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is quickly becoming a best-seller in test locations, and we’re confident this trend will continue.”

Building on its success, Atomic Wings is preparing for a groundbreaking year in 2025. Plans include:

● New Menu Flavors: Based on guest feedback, Atomic Wings will introduce three new sauce flavors throughout 2025.

● Catering Program Launch: A fresh catering initiative will roll out in Q2-Q3, offering new opportunities for franchisees and customers.

● Gift Card Program Launch: A new gift card program will be launched by Q4.

● Continued Expansion: The brand will focus on growing in key markets like Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, with tremendous interest already brewing in these states.

“As we look to 2025, our commitment to innovation and franchisee support remains stronger than ever,” said Omar. “With experienced operators joining our team and exciting new markets on the horizon, Atomic Wings is poised for another record-breaking year.”