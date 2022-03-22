Atomic Wings Offering Free Samples of New 'Thigh Wings'

Atomic Wings is luring guests to try the dark side. Of wings, that is. On March 24, Atomic Wings is inviting New Yorkers to try free samples of its new Thigh Wing, a bigger, juicier, crispier version of the iconic game-day finger food.

Starting at 11 a.m. on March 24, every Atomic Wings location will offer four free Thigh Wings to customers while supplies last — which may not be long given the brand’s large and loyal fanbase.

This daring product innovation comes as chicken wing consumption skyrockets and supply shrinks, threatening the nation’s strategic chicken wing reserves.

In response to that crisis, Atomic Wings created the Thigh Wing to ensure each of its restaurants can still serve up loads of wings without sacrificing an ounce of quality. In fact, Atomic Wings CEO Zak Omar says the Thigh Wings are in many ways even more appealing than the traditional wing.

“We call it the ‘bigger, better wing,’” says Omar. “Thigh wings are not only bigger and meatier, but they’re also crispier and juicier, too. We think we’ve discovered the most important innovation in chicken wings since bleu-cheese dip.”

Omar also notes that the introduction of the thigh wing helps fill a gap that the chicken wing industry previously had: a dark meat offering for customers.

“When I was growing up, I worked at my dad’s chicken food truck in New York City. We always used to ask our customers if they wanted white or dark meat, and there was always a 50/50 split,” adds Omar. “We realized that in the wing industry, customers don’t have the option of a dark meat product. With the rollout of our new thigh wing, we now have the ability to meet that demand of customers who want dark meat.”

This bone-in twist on the beloved classic wing offers the tangy zing of Atomic Wing’s signature sauces but with an enhanced flavor profile thanks to the dark meat from the chicken thigh. The chicken is sourced from Atomic Wings-selected farm suppliers, and then hand-cut to the brand’s exacting standards, providing a plump-and-juicy snacking experience with every bite. Omar and the Atomic Wings team have also ensured that this new thigh wing is cut to look like a wing. This ensures that customers aren’t receiving a square, boxy wing — it looks like the fan favorite flat wing.

The rapidly growing franchise continues to stay at the forefront of product innovation, market trends and consumer tastes in order to help its franchisees achieve their mission of providing the best, most exciting wings in America.

“We’re excited about the launch of this new way to think about chicken wings,” says Omar. “We can’t wait for people to get out there and give the thigh a try.”