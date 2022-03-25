Atomic Wings Sets Date for First Texas Location in Arlington

Atomic Wings, the fast-growing chicken wing franchise, is opening the first of three planned locations in Arlington at 701 W Park Row Drive on Wednesday, April 6.

To celebrate the brand’s introduction to Arlington, franchisees Nick and Dev Patel and Kishan Amin are inviting guests to a grand opening event on April 6 that will include prizes and free food, among other attractions.

The first 100 guests to arrive will receive a free order of waffle fries—an Atomic Wings fan favorite—and everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing for prizes that include a Playstation 5, an official NFL football, an official NBA basketball and Atomic Wings jerseys, among other rewards. One lucky winner will even receive free Atomic Wings meals for a year.

On Tuesday, March 30, one week before the grand opening, the Patels and Amin are inviting local influencers to a soft opening from 5 until 7 p.m. to try the menu and start generating buzz for the new restaurant.

“We know Atomic Wings is going to be a massive hit in Arlington, so right now we’re mostly focused on getting the word out,” Amin says.

Though the new Atomic Wings location is the Patels’ and Amin’s first opening with the brand, it is far from their first business venture in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They own six hotels throughout Dallas, and they decided to invest in Atomic Wings last year as a way to expand and diversify their holdings.

“We are all experienced business owners, and when we researched the DFW area, we concluded the restaurant industry provided a great opportunity for us,” Kishan says. “We wanted to partner with a brand that people would be excited about, and we’ve seen the splash Atomic Wings has made in every other market it’s entered. Plus, the food is incredible, so we know we’re going to build a strong following.”

The new Atomic Wings opening in Arlington comes as the brand experiences growth in new markets across the country. Outside of the Patels’ and Amin’s 3-unit deal in Arlington, the brand has also signed agreements to enter Houston, Texas; California and Indiana for the first time in addition to its presence on the East Coast.

“The grand opening in Arlington is just the beginning of Atomic Wings in Texas,” adds Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. “Alongside seasoned business owners like Kishan, Nick and Dev, we’re bringing our concept to new communities across the country at a rapid rate, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce people to the best wings in the industry.”