Atomic Wings, the 25+ unit chicken wing franchise on a mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world, is coming in hot with its first location in the state. Officially open as of August 29th at 622 E Green St, Champaign, IL 61820 located on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus, Atomic Wings of Champaign is bringing sizzling, hot wings, tenders and awesome chicken sandwiches to the community.

The Grand Opening will kick-off with a special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 9am CST on August 29th, hosted by the Champaign Chamber of Commerce, which will bring together local city officials, community leaders and University of Illinois representatives. Doors will officially open to the public at 11am CST, and will feature giveaways, a live DJ and free samples to try the exciting variety of Atomic Wings flavors and wings.

The expansion is led by Kavita Venkatesh, who is an area representative developing throughout Illinois. Venkatesh is a food industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the QSR segment. Her passion for high-quality food and community engagement led her to bring Atomic Wings to Illinois. This location, which is minority and women-owned, holds a special significance as her daughter is an alumna of UIUC, further strengthening her connection to the campus and its community.

“I’ve spent over a decade in the food industry, gaining extensive experience and insight into customer preferences, which allows me to provide outstanding service,” said Venkatesh. “I was looking for something new, and that’s when I came across Atomic Wings. Everybody loves wings, and this brand has excellent products and awesome sauces and rubs. We’re thrilled to be part of the Champaign-Urbana community and look forward to celebrating this exciting new chapter with you!”

Ultimately, Venkatesh aims to spread the Atomic Wings brand throughout Illinois. Her goal is to bring approximately 25+ restaurants to the state, as she is confident that the Illinois community will embrace the concept.

The Champaign opening and additional growth plans are part of Atomic Wings’ larger growth story. Since it began franchising in 2016, Atomic Wings has celebrated over 25 openings and nearly 300 signings. In 2024, Atomic Wings plans to open 11 new restaurants in multiple markets nationwide.

Its meticulously developed signature sauces — including mild, medium, hot, atomic, nuclear, Thai chili, garlic parm, chipotle BBQ, jerk BBQ, lemon pepper, teriyaki, sweet and tangy, mango habanero, and honey mustard — are just part of guests’ draw to the brand. Its ongoing commitment to quality and excellent customer service continues to elevate Atomic Wings above other chicken wing concepts.

“Every single wing we serve is a testament to our dedication to perfection — from the carefully selected ingredients to the personalized customer service we’re known for,” said Atomic Wings CEO Zak Omar. “With this new opening, Atomic Wings is taking a big leap forward, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team and Kavita. We’re not just committed to delivering unparalleled value to our customers; we’re also deeply committed to supporting and celebrating the success of our franchisees. This is more than just another opening — it’s a celebration of our shared passion and dedication to serving the best wings, hand in hand with exceptional franchise partners.”

With a strong year so far in 2024 and a clear strategy for continued growth, Atomic Wings is well on its way to achieving its ambitious expansion goals and further solidifying its position as a leader in the competitive chicken wing industry.