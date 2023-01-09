    Au Bon Pain to Celebrate Anniversary of The Good Egg with Discounted Deal

    Industry News | January 9, 2023

    Next week, Au Bon Pain is celebrating the anniversary of its signature breakfast item, The Good Egg. The premium breakfast sandwich served on a rustic baguette quickly became a fan favorite after ABP improved and reintroduced the item on January 17, 2017. 

    To celebrate the occasion, Au Bon Pain is offering The Good Egg and a small hot coffee for only $4 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Available to all guests at participating locations. No promo codes or coupons are needed. 

     

