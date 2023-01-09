Au Bon Pain to Celebrate Anniversary of The Good Egg with Discounted Deal

Next week, Au Bon Pain is celebrating the anniversary of its signature breakfast item, The Good Egg. The premium breakfast sandwich served on a rustic baguette quickly became a fan favorite after ABP improved and reintroduced the item on January 17, 2017.

To celebrate the occasion, Au Bon Pain is offering The Good Egg and a small hot coffee for only $4 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Available to all guests at participating locations. No promo codes or coupons are needed.